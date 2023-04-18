Trails at popular Ky. state park closed due to fire

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Trails at a popular eastern Kentucky state park are closed Tuesday because of a fire.

The fire started Monday night at Natural Bridge State Park in Powell County.

The fire is burning on the top of the mountain, near the skylift. In fact, the skylift is how firefighters are getting to the fire to start their attack

The fire started sometime Monday and its cause is under investigation.

So far, there’s no reports of anyone being hurt or any structures in harm’s way. yet there are

Dozen of firefighters, about 75, in total from the Kentucky Division of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service are going after this fire.

Firefighters say they do not know how long it will take to put out the fire.

People are advised to avoid the area.

