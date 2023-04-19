Annual Peace Walk honoring victims of gun violence to be held this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the past eight years, peace walks have been held in the East End neighborhood of Lexington to honor victims of gun violence.

The Peace Walk began after 21-year-old Antonio Franklin Jr. was shot and killed at Duncan Park in Lexington in 2014. After his death, his mother, Anita Franklin, began her fight against gun violence.

“My mom made it her mission to go back to that park just 10 days after Tony passed away,” said Anita’s son Ricardo Franklin.

Anita Franklin continued to visit that park every year, creating and growing her peace walk until she died in 2020.

Now, Ricardo continues the walk and the family’s legacy by continuing the call for an end to gun violence.

“There is another way, and that way is not through violence; that way is love, and I think that park is a perfect example of different people coming from different communities coming together for one common purpose,” said Ricardo.

Ricardo says after a walk through the east end, Saturday’s event will be a celebration with children’s activities and community resources.

“It’s a park; we wanna fill it like its a park and enjoy that positive influence and continuously uplift anyone that does come to this event,” said Ricardo.

There will be activities for people of all ages at Duncan Park on Saturday.

The annual walk starts at 2 p.m. at Duncan Park in Lexington and ends at 4.

