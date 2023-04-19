Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Near Record High Thursday

By Chris Bailey
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s absolutely awesome out there today and this holds strong for one more day before we change it up in a big way. Our weekend weather looks to take a walk on the wild side with a lot of ugly weather pushing in.

Temps today hit the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Thursday is even better with low and middle 80s, putting much of the region in record high territory.

The chance for scattered showers and storms moves into western Kentucky Thursday night then into the rest of the state for Friday. Again, this stuff looks fairly scattered for everyone but the west.

The front responsible for the storms slows down on top of us and that allows for low pressure to roll right on top of us Saturday. Heavy rain, some thunderstorms, gusty winds and crashing temps make up your Saturday. It’s not all day rain Saturday.

Frost is likely Sunday morning with temps in the 30s. 50s will be noted for highs. That cold day sets the stage for a light freeze Sunday night with many areas reaching the upper 20s and low 30s.

The next storm system rolls in by late Tuesday and Wednesday.

