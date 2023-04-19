First of its kind child urgent care facility now open in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents in Lexington now have a new place to take their children for pediatric care.

Child First Urgent Care says it’s a first of its kind in Kentucky, and Wednesday marked its first month in business.

Co-owners Dr. Lauren Kostelnik and Dr. Mary Beth Doyle have been treating children in their new facility in Hamburg. Dr. Kostelnik, a University of Pikeville grad, says the pandemic pushed them to open up their own practice after watching kids wait in other urgent centers for three hours.

“We just wanted to be able to provide a service, particularly for children, that was evidence-based and good health care for children at walk-in hours,” said Dr. Kostelnik.

Dr. Kostelnik says the facility on Sir Barton Way is the first of its kind in the state.

“There’s a little bit of a difference between after-hours clinic and urgent care. Urgent care has to have the x-ray capabilities I mentioned, so we are the only one to my knowledge in the State of Kentucky that is pediatric,” said Dr. Kostelnik.

The five exam rooms pop with color and toys. 14-year-old patient Adreona Ward says those things help lower the stress of going to the doctor.

“It brings me joy, and it makes me happy that those simple details to distract the kids,” said Ward.

There is also something that will distract the parents. The lobby is filled with artwork from toys that were played in the ‘80′s.

“There’s an Atari. Don’t ask a kid what an Atari is because they’re not going to know, but I think the parents know, and I think that gives us something to talk about, too,” said Dr. Kostelnik.

Child First Urgent Care is open every day from noon to 9 p.m.

