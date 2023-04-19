Good Question: Why are tinted windows still in existence?

Have you ever looked at the driver next to you and wondered why you couldn’t see them? One...
Have you ever looked at the driver next to you and wondered why you couldn’t see them? One viewer had a question about that.(KSFY)
By Victor Puente
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Have you ever looked at the driver next to you and wondered why you couldn’t see them? One viewer had a question about that.

For today’s Good Question, Rita asks, Why are tinted windows still in existence? She goes on to say some are so dark that you can’t see if the driver is picking their nose, pointing a gun, or motioning you to go.

The simple answer is because state law allows them. People install them for increased privacy.

According to Car and Driver magazine, there are also benefits like reducing UV radiation allowed into your car and potentially holding shattered glass in place if you’re in a crash.

However, there are limits to how dark your tint can be. That’s Kentucky Revised Statutes 189.110.

For your front windshield that’s only a small strip along the top. For your other windows, there are different levels allowed, depending on if you’re driving a sedan or an SUV/van.

For the front side windows in either case, you must allow more than 35% of light in.

The rear side and back windows for sedans require more than 18%. Those windows on SUVs and vans require more than 8%.

Installers are required to apply a label to the driver’s side door jamb saying the tint is legal.

Violations can lead to a Class B misdemeanor.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A west coast fast food chain is coming to Lexington.
Popular west coast food chain coming to Kentucky
Crews began searching for 27-year-old Paul William Young along the Kentucky River in southern...
Body of missing man found in Kentucky River
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear gave blood at the State Capitol Wednesday morning and asked that other...
Beshear encourages Kentuckians to donate blood in wake of Louisville mass shooting
We’re told the fire broke out Thursday at Natural Bridge State Park in Powell County. The fire...
Officials say wildfire at Ky. state park *not* contained; has ‘rapidly intensified’
Showers & storms for the end of the week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Fire weather watch
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Sunny & dry streak continues