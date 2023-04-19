Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Sunny & dry streak continues

Fire weather watch
Fire weather watch(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While the streak of sunny & dry weather is really nice, it can lead to other issues.

Expect sunny skies and breezy conditions with highs in the upper-70s to right around 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the south-southwest at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

You can expect Thursday to be another day of sunshine and warmth with highs in the 80s, but winds will be stronger and gustier. A fire weather watch is in effect for the afternoon and evening as humidity remains low and winds increase to 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Any fires in the region could spread rapidly under these conditions.

A cold front will approach, at the end of the week, bringing a chance of showers & storms. Highs will still be in the low-70s ahead of the front, with winds shifting to the west and increasing to 15-20 mph. The front will enhance the coverage of rain on Saturday. It will bring a higher chance of showers throughout the day. Temperatures will also drop significantly, with highs only in the mid-50s. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Expect mostly cloudy skies for the end of the weekend with a chance of lingering showers and highs only in the low 50s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph, making it feel even cooler.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A west coast fast food chain is coming to Lexington.
Popular west coast food chain coming to Kentucky
Crews began searching for 27-year-old Paul William Young along the Kentucky River in southern...
Body of missing man found in Kentucky River
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Showers & storms for the end of the week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Warm Temps For A Few Days
Temperatures will be much warmer this week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Very pleasant temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern stays pleasant until the end of the week