Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Sunny & dry streak continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While the streak of sunny & dry weather is really nice, it can lead to other issues.

Expect sunny skies and breezy conditions with highs in the upper-70s to right around 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the south-southwest at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

You can expect Thursday to be another day of sunshine and warmth with highs in the 80s, but winds will be stronger and gustier. A fire weather watch is in effect for the afternoon and evening as humidity remains low and winds increase to 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Any fires in the region could spread rapidly under these conditions.

A cold front will approach, at the end of the week, bringing a chance of showers & storms. Highs will still be in the low-70s ahead of the front, with winds shifting to the west and increasing to 15-20 mph. The front will enhance the coverage of rain on Saturday. It will bring a higher chance of showers throughout the day. Temperatures will also drop significantly, with highs only in the mid-50s. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Expect mostly cloudy skies for the end of the weekend with a chance of lingering showers and highs only in the low 50s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph, making it feel even cooler.

Take care of each other!

