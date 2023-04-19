Lexington man accused in cold case sexual assaults indicted by grand jury

A grand jury has now indicted a man accused in connection to three cold cases in central Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
52-year-old George Wayne Aldridge is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting three different women between 2009 to 2016.

They were all previously considered cold cases until new DNA technology helped lead police to Aldridge.

He is set to be arraigned this Thursday at 9 a.m.

