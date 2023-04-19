Lexington man accused in cold case sexual assaults indicted by grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury has now indicted a man accused in connection to three cold cases in central Kentucky.

52-year-old George Wayne Aldridge is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting three different women between 2009 to 2016.

They were all previously considered cold cases until new DNA technology helped lead police to Aldridge.

He is set to be arraigned this Thursday at 9 a.m.

