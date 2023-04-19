Louisville man accused of performing multiple sex acts with 3 children under 12

John Taylor, 61, of Louisville, is charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy, and sexual...
John Taylor, 61, of Louisville, is charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse involving children under the age of 12.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested on 17 charges involving sex crimes with three children under the age of 12.

John Taylor, 61, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this afternoon. He is being held on felony charges of two counts of rape and two counts of sodomy of a victim under age 12 and 10 counts of sexual abuse of a victim under age 12. He is also being held on three counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors, a misdemeanor.

Court documents state Taylor was acting as a caregiver of the victims and committed the acts of sexual abuse, rape and sodomy on multiple occasions between January 1 and July 31, 2021.

Taylor is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned in Jefferson District Court tomorrow morning.

