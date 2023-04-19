Multiple people hospitalized after crash involving nursing home van

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Cynthiana.

It happened Wednesday near the intersection of US 27 S and Edgewater Pike.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck pulled out in front of a nursing home van, causing the crash. The truck then ended up stopped in the road and was hit by a dump truck.

The sheriff’s office says nine people were in the nursing home van and six were taken to the hospital for treatment. A passenger in the pickup was airlifted from the scene to UK Hospital.

There’s no word yet on the conditions of the people who were hurt.

We’re told the driver of the pickup left before authorities arrived.

This is a developing story.

