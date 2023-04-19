Multiple people hospitalized after crash involving nursing home van

Several people were hurt in a crash on US 27 in Cynthiana Wednesday.
Several people were hurt in a crash on US 27 in Cynthiana Wednesday.(Cynthiana Democrat)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Cynthiana.

It happened Wednesday near the intersection of US 27 S and Edgewater Pike.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck pulled out in front of a nursing home van, causing the crash. The truck then ended up stopped in the road and was hit by a dump truck.

The sheriff’s office says nine people were in the nursing home van and six were taken to the hospital for treatment. A passenger in the pickup was airlifted from the scene to UK Hospital.

There’s no word yet on the conditions of the people who were hurt.

We’re told the driver of the pickup left before authorities arrived.

This is a developing story.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A west coast fast food chain is coming to Lexington.
Popular west coast food chain coming to Kentucky
Crews began searching for 27-year-old Paul William Young along the Kentucky River in southern...
Body of missing man found in Kentucky River
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Kentucky group’s name is their call to action
WATCH | Kentucky group’s name is their call to action
Man recovering after falling over 80 feet at Red River Gorge
WATCH | Man recovering after falling over 80 feet at Red River Gorge
Kentucky drivers urged to use caution as we head into road work season
WATCH | Kentucky drivers urged to use caution as we head into road work season
Charges dropped for man arrested in Lexington in connection with Texas murder case
WATCH | Charges dropped for man arrested in Lexington in connection with Texas murder case
Beshear encourages Kentuckians to donate blood in wake of Louisville mass shooting
WATCH | Beshear encourages Kentuckians to donate blood in wake of Louisville mass shooting