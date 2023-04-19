Officials say wildfire at Ky. state park *not* contained; has ‘rapidly intensified’

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The wildfire at a popular eastern Kentucky state park is *not* contained.

Wednesday morning, officials with Powell County Search & Rescue told WKYT the fire was contained. However, U.S. Forest Service officials have since told us that is incorrect and has actually “rapidly intensified” over the past 24 hours.

We’re told the fire broke out Thursday at Natural Bridge State Park in Powell County. The fire is burning on the top of the mountain, near the skylift. In fact, the skylift is how firefighters are getting to the fire.

Trails at the park were closed Tuesday as crews battled the flames.

So far, there’s no reports of anyone being hurt or any structures in harm’s way.

Dozen of firefighters, about 75 in total, from the Kentucky Division of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service have responded to the fire.

Officials tell us the fire was about five acres in size when it broke out on Thursday but had grown to around 60 acres by Tuesday evening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

