Pike County fire leaves family with nothing

VIRGIE, Ky. (WYMT) - A fire in the Virgie area of Pike County Monday left one family with nothing as their community works to get them back on their feet.

Tena Ratliff’s Rockhouse Fork home has been in her family for generations. She grew up next door and was given the home nine years ago after her uncle died.

“We lost everything,” said Ratliff. “It just went so fast. It was like a domino effect. It started out there and just came around and then jumped from house to house. I ain’t never seen nothing like it.”

This week, a fire started in one of her buildings and tore through the property, destroying the building, some nearby structures, and her house. The family was able to escape the flames, but only with four of their pets and the clothes on their backs.

“What am I gonna do? Where am I going to get the money to rebuild?” Ratliff asked.

Now, hoping to move forward, Ratliff says the support of her community has meant more than they will ever know. Calls to action immediately began on Facebook, informing neighbors of the fire and asking for help to get it extinguished. Then, after the smoke settled, came the calls for charity. Neighbors began collecting items and clothing to help with the family’s needs.

“But by the time we got out, there was all kinds of people out there here wanting to help,” said Ratliff. “It’s amazing all the people that’s donating stuff and people’s wanting to donate stuff and I don’t even have places to put this stuff. And maybe they’ll hang on to it for me ‘til I can get a place to put it, because we don’t have nothing.”

Ratliff said the family’s most pressing need as they stay with friends is a CPAP machine and a BiPAP machine, which she and her husband rely on to sleep. They have also been connected with a camper, but have to wait for connections and utilities before they can move in. Until then, they ask for prayers and hope for patience as they try to contact Red Cross.

“So many people said, ‘I’ve not been up there ‘cause I don’t know what to say.’ I don’t know what to say either,” said Ratliff. “You don’t have to say anything. Just being there means it all.”

Anyone interested in donating items to the family can connect with Ratliff on her Facebook page.

