Several GOP candidates for Ky. governor face off in debate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - We are less than a month away from Kentucky’s primary election.

Wednesday morning, we heard from several Republican candidates hoping to challenge Governor Andy Beshear this November.

They faced off in a debate hosted by Kentucky Sports Radio. The debate featured Kelly Craft, Ryan Quarles, Alan Keck and Mike Harmon. Primary frontrunner Daniel Cameron was invited but did not attend.

Candidates were asked their thoughts on gun legislation in the wake of the mass shooting in Louisville

Quarles: “When it comes to red flag laws, I think every American is protected by the U.S. Constitution, and that includes the protection of due process rights. And so, I think it’s important that we are having a discussion.”

Keck: “Taking somebody’s firearm that they own. Destroying a firearm after a crime has been committed, I stand by that. I do support that. It’s a small bridge for Republicans to push that, says a little bit of civility and compassion on a murder weapon is ok to destroy instead of resell and let’s find the revenue somewhere else for those police departments.”

Harmon: “I’m not for red flag violent gun laws. I know it was mentioned about destroying guns. The only thing that I understood when they talked about selling guns is that money is used to actually help law enforcement. We’ve got to be supportive of our law enforcement. If we’re funding law enforcement properly, maybe we could do that, but I’m not sure we’re fully funding law enforcement.”

Craft: “I believe in protecting our constitutional rights and our guarantees. I take this very seriously. I’m not going to touch the second amendment. What we need to do is adhere to the rules and the guidelines that we already have written.”

The crowded field of Republican candidates will face a popular Democratic governor. In a new Morning Consult poll, Governor Andy Beshear has a 63% approval rating, the highest approval rating for a Democratic governor in the country.

Republican candidate Daniel Cameron was not at the debate. He was in Manchester for a meet and greet with voters. Cameron was at Axis Coffee Shop, talking about the upcoming primary. He also held a forum in Leslie County focused on fighting against fentanyl.

