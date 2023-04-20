Cannabis bar soft launches on 4/20 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - April 20 or 4/20 is pop culture’s unofficial holiday to celebrate cannabis use.

CannaBuzz in Lexington is using the holiday to celebrate the store’s soft opening.

Hemp is legal in Kentucky as long as it’s below the 0.3% THC threshold.

THC is the chemical in cannabis that gets you high.

CannaBuzz co-founder Annie Rouse believes the public’s perception of cannabis has changed over the last decade.

“Even five years ago, I would be talking to people, telling them I’m in the hemp industry, and people would snicker at me talking about smoking my t-shirt,” Rouse said.

Sometime this summer, the space will transform into a cannabis bar, serving drinks infused with hemp.

Are there concerns about people driving away from there intoxicated?

“There’s always a concern with intoxication in this space because cannabinoids impact people differently, just like alcohol does,” said Rouse.

Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kim Baird has concerns about that same issue, driving while high, particularly with marijuana.

“If you are smoking marijuana and you are high, you are a danger on the road,” said Baird. “Which is very dangerous, which could cause a wreck and could cause someone’s death.”

Baird has been in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for 27 years and wants to remind people that although it’s 4/20, marijuana is still illegal in Kentucky.

“I have many times said to people when they talk about marijuana or whatever, and for the moment, it is still illegal in Kentucky,” said Baird.

A simple marijuana possession could cost you a $100 fine or other penalties.

Possession of over eight ounces is a class D felony and can get you one to five years behind bars.

Baird has a message for those who will smoke marijuana regardless.

“If you’re going to smoke it, just stay in the house,” said Baird. I’m not advocating for it, I’m just telling you stay in the house.”

Medical marijuana was passed into law during the last legislative session, but that will not come into effect until 2025.

CannaBuzz will introduce some of those hemp-infused drinks during Thursday’s soft opening.

