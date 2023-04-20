Crews battling house fire on south side of Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home on the south side of Lexington

Crews were called out to Ascot Park off Armstrong Mill around 4:45

Lex Wrecks says River Park Drive is shut down in both directions because of the fire.

We don’t yet how the fire started or if anyone is hurt.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.