Crews battling house fire on south side of Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home on the south side of Lexington

Crews were called out to Ascot Park off Armstrong Mill around 4:45

Lex Wrecks says River Park Drive is shut down in both directions because of the fire.

We don’t yet how the fire started or if anyone is hurt.

This story is developing.

