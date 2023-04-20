Crews continue battle against wildfire at Ky. state park

By WKYT News Staff and Jason Lindsey
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A forest fire has been burning since Monday at Natural Bridge State Park.

Firefighters have been at the park for days on end, and they still don’t know how long it will last.

With higher temperatures Thursday, they expect the fire to grow. There’s a fire weather watch Thursday, with low humidity, higher temperatures, and more wind.

After burning about 100 acres, fire officials are strategizing and closing off the park trails in order to contain the fire. About 100 firefighters are constructing a “control line” so that the fire won’t spread beyond it when the weather conditions worsen.

Crews have come in from all over the country, Oregon, Idaho, and even Puerto Rico, to help.

For Natural Bridge State Park, this is a unique experience. Officials say there are no burn scars or evidence from recent fires.

Officials say the terrain at the park make it difficult to attack the fire directly. The skylift at the park has become instrumental in helping firefighters and workers.

Because of the difficult terrain, Mike McMillan with the U.S. Forest Service says they anticipate that the fire will grow.

Today, our operations consist of making a bit bigger box, as we call it, around the fire with our control lines, then letting the fire move towards those control lines and using burning operations from those control lines to neutralize the main fire,” said McMillan.

Although they’re hopeful their strategy will work, they’re unsure when the fire will be 100% contained or when the park’s trails will reopen. Officials say they won’t open the trails until they mitigate any hazards.

On federal land, the Red River Gorge is still open for people to hike.

