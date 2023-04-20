Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner

Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on Los Gatos Boulevard to check their car, wallet, junk drawer or anywhere else they might have put a ticket.(Neil Esoy / MGN MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Powerball ticket worth more than $1.5 million will expire soon.

The ticket for the Oct. 26 drawing matched all five numbers, missing only the Powerball.

It was sold in Los Gatos, California, which is south of San Francisco.

Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on Los Gatos Boulevard to check their car, wallet, junk drawer or anywhere else they might have put a ticket.

If no one turns in the winning ticket by April 24, the $1.5 million prize will go to California Public Schools.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people were hurt in a crash on US 27 in Cynthiana Wednesday.
Multiple people hospitalized after crash involving nursing home van
Officials tell us the fire was about five acres in size when it broke out on Thursday but has...
Officials say wildfire at Ky. state park *not* contained; has ‘rapidly intensified’
A west coast fast food chain is coming to Lexington.
Popular west coast food chain coming to Kentucky
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

Latest News

In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
Tornadoes kill 3 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
FILE - Richard Glossip can still plead his case for clemency to the five-member Oklahoma Pardon...
Oklahoma court upholds Richard Glossip’s murder conviction
We’re days into the work week and the Lexington community is still reeling from this weekend’s...
Lexington police say man wrongly arrested on murder charge gave false ID
A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a...
Court documents describe grisly discovery in Maine shootings
More than 60 veterans will board a flight that takes them from Lexington to Washington, D.C....
People needed to welcome Ky. veterans back from Honor Flight