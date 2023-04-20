Good Question: Is it illegal to mow grass onto a roadway?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As things warm up, you may see more motorcycles on the road. There’s something you can do to help those riders out.

For today’s Good Question, Larry says, I ride a motorcycle, and it’s so dangerous when I come up on grass on the road. It’s like hitting ice. Is it illegal to mow grass onto a roadway? If so, why aren’t more people given tickets?

Larry, it depends on where you live. There are some states where laws prohibiting hazardous materials on the road could be used against people blowing their grass onto the street.

Some communities in Kentucky have passed specific ordinances against it. It’s a misdemeanor in the city of Murray, but there is no specific state law against blowing grass into the road.

There have been attempts to add grass clippings to Kentucky’s criminal littering law for highways. The most recent was in 2020, but that bill didn’t make it out of committee.

Chances are people mowing grass into the road aren’t aware that it can be dangerous for motorcycle riders. So, educating people about it might be the best path unless the laws are changed.

