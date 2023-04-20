Goodwill holds event to help people who made mistakes change their lives

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is celebrating ‘Second Chance Month.’ In its honor, Goodwill is...
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is celebrating ‘Second Chance Month.’ In its honor, Goodwill is hosting various reentry events to help people get back into the workforce, escape poverty and become successful.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is celebrating ‘Second Chance Month.’

In its honor, Goodwill is hosting various reentry events to help people get back into the workforce, escape poverty and become successful.

The Lexington Opportunity Center is just one of several all over the state. During the Second Chance Days, formerly incarcerated and disadvantaged people have a one-stop shop to get life-changing services.

“Regardless of the past mistakes we try to give them another chance and maybe it’s either a third or fourth or fifth chance, but try to help people in every way possible so they can make a difference in their lives,” said Jennifer Bergman, regional director of career services for Goodwill Industries of Kentucky.

At the event, participants got to meet with employers, have on-site interviews and meet with Goodwill’s career coaches.

“it takes a very special passion to be a career coach to work with all the people who have so many issues that need our help,” said Bergman.

One man at the event, Jerome Redd, says he was homeless just a few years ago. Now, he works here at Goodwill, which he says is thanks to the second chance services they offer.

“I was a drug addict. I was out there living life like a knucklehead,” Redd said.

Redd says before using Goodwill’s reentry services, he didn’t know how to keep a job.

“It put me in a good spot where I can improve myself,” said Redd. “I’m getting ready to hopefully start college sometime soon.”

He says he quickly fell in love with what Goodwill does for the community and wanted to be a part of it. He says he’s worked in their warehouse now for eight months.

“Don’t let another day pass you by because you don’t know if you’ll have that third or fourth opportunity. After many chances and fails, I just finally decided to do what’s necessary,” said Redd.

Goodwill’s reentry services also include expungements. Just last year, they say they did over 2,500 expungements. This year, they say they’ve already done over 400.

“It’s just great to see the things we do every single day,” Bergman said.

On April 28, Goodwill and various partners including the City of Lexington will be holding a second chance expo at the Central Bank Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people were hurt in a crash on US 27 in Cynthiana Wednesday.
Multiple people hospitalized after crash involving nursing home van
Officials tell us the fire was about five acres in size when it broke out on Thursday but has...
Officials say wildfire at Ky. state park *not* contained; has ‘rapidly intensified’
A west coast fast food chain is coming to Lexington.
Popular west coast food chain coming to Kentucky
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

Latest News

As things warm up, you may see more motorcycles on the road. There’s something you can do to...
Good Question: Is it illegal to mow grass onto a roadway?
We’re days into the work week and the Lexington community is still reeling from this weekend’s...
Lexington police say man wrongly arrested on murder charge gave false ID
More than 60 veterans will board a flight that takes them from Lexington to Washington, D.C....
People needed to welcome Ky. veterans back from Honor Flight
White Castle is offering a special deal for hungry guests this 4/20.
White Castle offers 20% off for 4/20