Goodwill holds event to help people who made mistakes change their lives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is celebrating ‘Second Chance Month.’

In its honor, Goodwill is hosting various reentry events to help people get back into the workforce, escape poverty and become successful.

The Lexington Opportunity Center is just one of several all over the state. During the Second Chance Days, formerly incarcerated and disadvantaged people have a one-stop shop to get life-changing services.

“Regardless of the past mistakes we try to give them another chance and maybe it’s either a third or fourth or fifth chance, but try to help people in every way possible so they can make a difference in their lives,” said Jennifer Bergman, regional director of career services for Goodwill Industries of Kentucky.

At the event, participants got to meet with employers, have on-site interviews and meet with Goodwill’s career coaches.

“it takes a very special passion to be a career coach to work with all the people who have so many issues that need our help,” said Bergman.

One man at the event, Jerome Redd, says he was homeless just a few years ago. Now, he works here at Goodwill, which he says is thanks to the second chance services they offer.

“I was a drug addict. I was out there living life like a knucklehead,” Redd said.

Redd says before using Goodwill’s reentry services, he didn’t know how to keep a job.

“It put me in a good spot where I can improve myself,” said Redd. “I’m getting ready to hopefully start college sometime soon.”

He says he quickly fell in love with what Goodwill does for the community and wanted to be a part of it. He says he’s worked in their warehouse now for eight months.

“Don’t let another day pass you by because you don’t know if you’ll have that third or fourth opportunity. After many chances and fails, I just finally decided to do what’s necessary,” said Redd.

Goodwill’s reentry services also include expungements. Just last year, they say they did over 2,500 expungements. This year, they say they’ve already done over 400.

“It’s just great to see the things we do every single day,” Bergman said.

On April 28, Goodwill and various partners including the City of Lexington will be holding a second chance expo at the Central Bank Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for more information.

