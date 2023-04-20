Group of Ky. college students have lunch with elementary school students

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of female college students stopped by a Nicholasville elementary school on Thursday to spend some time with the next generation of girls.

The Asbury University women’s basketball team and the Asbury Branch of Delight Ministries had lunch with the girls of Red Oak Elementary School.

The end of the spring semester is often a busy time for college students. Some are focused on studying for finals, and some are focused on graduating and moving on to real life. But these college students decided to take some time out of their busy schedules and mentor some young girls.

Service coordinator and Asbury shooting guard Celia Pelfrey reached out to the school to plan the event as a refresher for some of her friends and teammates.

“We’re all tired, it’s finals week, but these kids are what gives us energy and helps get us through the week,” said Pelfry.

One of Pelfry’s basketball coaches, Kali Kells, is a fourth-grade teacher at the school, so when she heard what some of her players were doing, she jumped at the opportunity to help.

“They were like, ‘Hey, we really enjoyed getting to work with those girls. Can we do more of that?’ and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have the perfect group of girls. I know some kids who y’all could meet with,’” said Kells.

The college students wanted an opportunity to be role models for the girls. Kells says that role models are needed now more than ever.

“A lot of our girls get role models from the internet right now,” said Kells. “One of the unfortunate side effects of COVID was that we had children that sat at home all day and did nothing but be on the internet.”

While the college students were striving to help the younger generation, it seems that the elementary students gave back to them too.

“It kind of just puts everything in perspective and makes us realize that finals are hard, but it’s also so bittersweet because it brings you back to those good times when you were kids,” said Kells.

