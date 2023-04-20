Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Powerful Cold Front Sparks Showers and Storms
Keeping a close eye, on a cold front, which will push across the Bluegrass, Friday night into...
Keeping a close eye, on a cold front, which will push across the Bluegrass, Friday night into Saturday, sparking showers and storms.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye, on a cold front, which will push across the Bluegrass, Friday night into Saturday, sparking showers and storms.

Cooler air settles in behind the front for the weekend. Highs cool from the 70s, on Friday, to the 50s, by Sunday.

Overnight lows dip to the 20s Sunday night. Expect frost, on the flowers, Monday morning.

We’ll enjoy sunshine and warming temperatures through the early part of the new workweek.

Showers and storms return, late on Tuesday, sticking around through late week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

