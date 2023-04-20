Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Record high potential followed by rain and a big temperature drop

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are in for some changes around here. We’ll go from near-record highs to temperatures running 15-20 degrees below average.

Today in the Lexington area, we could see near-record highs as temperatures are expected to reach 84 degrees. The previous record for this area is 85 degrees, so we are very close to at least tying it. However, the dry conditions are a cause for concern, and a red flag warning has been issued for this afternoon due to low humidity, lack of rain, and gusty winds.

As we head towards Friday, a cold front is expected to move into Kentucky, causing temperatures to drop gradually. While there won’t be an immediate significant drop in temperature, we can expect some relief from the warmth. Additionally, this cold front will bring some showers and storms for Friday and Saturday.

The cooler temperatures will continue into Sunday and Monday, with highs dropping all the way down to the 50s, and some 20-degree nights are expected. So if you’re planning on being outdoors, make sure to dress appropriately for the colder weather.

Take care of each other!

