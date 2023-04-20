Kentucky officer remains hospitalized week after motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a week since a Monticello police officer was critically injured in a crash.

Officer Jeramy Thompson was in training in London and was on his way home when police say another driver pulled in front of the motorcycle he was riding.

Thompson suffered numerous injuries and has been at UK Hospital ever since. He’s made improvements but the Monticello police chief says Thompson will require lots of care and his recovery will be lengthy.

“Insurance is in place, but it is a lengthy and complicated process. So, in addition to everyday life expenses, Jeramy and Rhonda have additional expenses. Rhonda traveling back and forth to the hospital is 225 miles. She is off work indefinitely. He is obviously off work indefinitely,” said Chief Joey Hoover.

The Monticello Police Department has started a GoFundMe, and the City of Monticello is also working on a number of fundraisers including a lunch Friday that will accept donations for the Thompsons.

