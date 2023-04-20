Kentucky tattoo artist going viral for generosity

Alexis Morris has struggled with severe dyslexia since she was 8 years old. Dyslexia makes...
Alexis Morris has struggled with severe dyslexia since she was 8 years old. Dyslexia makes everyday life challenging for Alexis but when she became of driving age things got even more difficult. She has trouble telling the difference between left and right.(WKYT)
By Destiny Quinn
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Alexis Morris has struggled with severe dyslexia since she was 8 years old.

Dyslexia makes everyday life challenging for Alexis but when she became of driving age things got even more difficult. She has trouble telling the difference between left and right.

Her wrists are covered with bracelets. It’s what’s below the bracelets that means the most. Friends would help Alexis by writing an L and an R on her hands to help with direction, but the temporary fix wasn’t a permanent solution.

Now, thanks to the kindness of a stranger, her dyslexia won’t be as much of a burden anymore.

Alexis’ mom got in touch with Scotty Thompson Jr. who is the owner of Ambitious Ink LLC in Frankfort about “L” and “R” tattoos for Alexis. She told him that other tattoo shops had quoted her $100 to $150.

“For a little L and a little R, like something that literally took me longer to set up than it did to do the tattoo. You know what I mean? So, when I read that, that kind of struck a nerve to me,” said Thompson.

A generous offer from a stranger, resulting in peace for one Kentucky mom and confidence for a new driver.

“Now, I’m driving. I can look at my hands on the steering wheel and distinguish words where I’m supposed to go. I don’t have to live my life confused anymore,” said Alexis.

Alexis is taking her intermediate driving test in a week.

