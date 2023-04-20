Lexington police say man wrongly arrested on murder charge gave false ID

We’re days into the work week and the Lexington community is still reeling from this weekend’s events.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say the man arrested for a murder out of Texas and subsequently had the charges against him dropped gave officers false identification.

PREVIOUS: Defense attorney: Lexington police arrested wrong man for murder

When police arrived at a home for a report of shots fired, they say the man gave them identification for Nicholas Trujillo-Ruiz. A national database showed Trujillo-Ruiz was wanted for a 1980 murder out of Harris County, Texas.

The man’s defense attorney says Trujillo-Ruiz has been dead for several years.

Lexington police say the identification card was issued in Mexico and that it resembled a younger version of the man who gave the ID to them.

Police say he would not have been arrested for the warrant if he had been truthful and had not initially provided false identification.

