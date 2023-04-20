Man accused of carjacking double amputee, leaving him on train tracks pleads not guilty

U.S. Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Aaron Parsons in connection to a carjacking that...
U.S. Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Aaron Parsons in connection to a carjacking that happened in February.(U.S. Marshals)
By Julia Bingel, Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A man accused of carjacking a double amputee, beating him with a gun and then leaving him on train tracks in Ohio pleaded not guilty Thursday, according to officials.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor said 36-year-old Aaron Parsons along with two other men approached the victim, who was sitting in his car on a Cleveland street, on Feb. 21.

Authorities said the men then forced the victim at gunpoint to drive to some nearby railroad tracks.

Parsons and the other two suspects then allegedly beat the victim with guns and put him on the railroad tracks. Officials said the victim was told, “If the cold weather doesn’t kill you, a train will.”

Parsons also reportedly threw the victim’s wheelchair down a ravine before taking off in his car, which had two prosthetic legs inside of it.

The victim was able to crawl to safety and contact police. Officers said his vehicle was later found burned out.

Officials said Parsons is also accused in an unrelated murder of a 23-year-old man in March. The murder took place under a bridge by the same railroad tracks.

Police said Parsons and Danielle Mayne-Hicks beat the man and shot him in the head multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Authorities took Parsons into custody on April 5. He was indicted with a number of charges related to both crimes which include:

  • Three counts of aggravated murder
  • Four counts of murder
  • One count of attempted murder
  • Three counts of aggravated robbery
  • Four counts of robbery
  • Three counts of kidnapping
  • Two counts of tampering with evidence
  • Two counts of arson
  • One count of grand theft
  • Two counts of having weapons under disability

Parsons was given a bond of $1 million for charges related to the carjacking and $25,000 for murder charges.

He is expected back in court on May 4.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people were hurt in a crash on US 27 in Cynthiana Wednesday.
Multiple people hospitalized after crash involving nursing home van
Officials tell us the fire was about five acres in size when it broke out on Thursday but has...
Officials say wildfire at Ky. state park *not* contained; has ‘rapidly intensified’
A west coast fast food chain is coming to Lexington.
Popular west coast food chain coming to Kentucky
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

Latest News

A group of female college students stopped by a Nicholasville elementary school on Thursday to...
Group of Ky. college students have lunch with elementary school students
Flowers and balloons sit piled outside the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on Wednesday,...
5th arrest made in Alabama Sweet 16 birthday party shooting
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar...
Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sahara Desert
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants federal investigation after man’s death in bedbug-infested cell
Brad McCray, Lashawn Thompson's brother, spoke about Thompson dying inside a bedbug-infested...
Georgia jail death: Cell 'like a death chamber,' brother says