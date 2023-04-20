People needed to welcome Ky. veterans back from Honor Flight

People needed to welcome Ky. veterans back from Honor Flight
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first of three honor flights out of Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport each for 2023 happens this Saturday.

Honor Flight Kentucky is hosting its spring flight over the weekend.

More than 60 veterans will board a flight that takes them from Lexington to Washington, D.C. However, Honor Flight Kentucky is asking for the public’s help in welcoming them home when they land back here in Lexington.

Spring flight director Kelli Parmley says the spring flight will include three female vets and a 97-year-old veteran of the Korean conflict.

“We’re going to have a full day in Washington, D.C. with our veterans, but the thing that we need from the people here at home is to come out to Blue Grass Airport,” Parmley said.

Parmley is asking folks to be there around 8 Saturday night and to wear patriotic clothes and bring signs or flags.

However, you’re also welcome to come as you are with Parmley saying there will be a sign-making station on site. Even after a day in D.C., Parmley says the welcome home is the most emotional part of the day.

“Most of the veterans we’re taking on this flight served in Vietnam. They did not receive the welcome home they deserved for their service to our country,” said Parmley. “So, we’re trying to give them the welcome and the fanfare and the love and appreciation that they may not have gotten.”

Parmley says free parking will be available in the overflow lots. People can then take a complimentary shuttle to the terminal starting at 7:30 Saturday evening to wish the veterans well.

The other two Honor Flights this year will take place in September and October.

