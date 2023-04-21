Actress tells Kentucky family’s century-old love scandal on stage

By Sam Dick
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An actress and playwright from Bourbon County brought her family’s century-old love scandal to the stage.

In March, Rose Buckner performed her solo play, The Reigning Belle of the Bluegrass, across central Kentucky including Paris, Midway, Lexington and Frankfort.

The story begins in 1903 at the Cane Ridge Meeting House. 28-year-old Olivia Buckner of Bourbon County taught Sunday school there, and on that day, Yutaka Minakuchi came to preach.

The Japanese seminary student was in Kentucky studying the ministry. Their love affair and marriage would shake Buckner’s family and make headlines from Bourbon County to Los Angeles.

Rose Buckner, an actress and playwright who now lives in Chicago says it took 17 years to write the solo performance script.

The marriage of a woman from an old, wealthy Kentucky family to a Japanese man was news in 1903. The Los Angeles Record proclaimed “Bride to be met Oriental student at village church. It was love at first sight.” The newspaper story called Rose’s grandmother “The Reigning Belle of the Bluegrass.”

Rose says some members of her family were so outraged by a mixed-race marriage that they considered killing the young Japanese man.

“That clearly was the line that was crossed, that you could not cross, that would introduce his blood, just to be very graphic about it, into their white family, and that was intolerable,” said Buckner.

The couple married at the home of another side of the family that supported them. Within a year they had a baby, Rose Buckner’s father, John. Rose says her grandmother and new husband faced discrimination, including vandalism.

The couple later divorced after 11 years of marriage. Rose says her performance honors her grandmother’s memory.

“I think it was a story worth telling that she followed her heart, that she really did what she thought was right at the time,” said Buckner.

