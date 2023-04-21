Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Much Colder This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a powerful cold front slowly working across the state today, bringing the low-end risk for severe storms. This front also unleashes a much colder setup for the weekend and this below normal setup is locking in for a spell.

Today’s weather is rather complicated as we will have a major difference from west to east. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Heavy rain and storms are across the west to start the day. A few strong storms may put down enough rain for some local issues.

This line of storms weakens as it moves toward central Kentucky this afternoon.

Temps across the west stay in the 50s through most of the day.

Farther east, temps are MUCH warmer with upper 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

The line of storms looks to refire across central Kentucky this evening and may fire up a few strong storms as it moves into the east into tonight.

Morning showers will move away from eastern Kentucky with just the threat for a scattered shower or storm going up during the afternoon and early evening.

Some small hail will be possible with those storms going up.

It’s a windy and colder day as temps range from the middle 50s to low 60s with periods of sun. This sets the stage for a frost and light freeze by Sunday morning as temps reach the upper 20s to low 30s.

After a chilly, but partly sunny Sunday, we do that again Sunday night and Monday morning.

The setup for next week will feature a another storm system or two threatening the region from the southwest, but the cold air is trying to flex and keep the bulk of the storm track to our south. Any air mass in the spring that can push a storm track across the south is likely a cold one and that’s exactly what the models are showing.

