Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Blast of colder air dives in this weekend

Temperatures will drop significantly
Temperatures will drop significantly(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pattern is about to change in a big way!

A cold front is moving into the region which is expected to trigger showers and storms later in the day, bringing much-needed rain. Temperatures are likely to be in the 70s for most regions, with eastern Kentucky experiencing even warmer temperatures, possibly reaching 80 or higher. The best chance of rain is expected late tonight and early Saturday, with a few lingering showers during the daytime hours on Saturday.

After the front moves through the region, temperatures are expected to drop significantly, with highs falling to the low and mid-50s by Sunday. It might even lead to a widespread freeze for early Sunday morning and again on Monday morning. These cooler temperatures are likely to persist through next week, remaining below average for this time of year.

Take care of each other!

