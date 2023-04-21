Ky. to receive $118M in annual tobacco settlement funds

The Commonwealth of Kentucky has received $118,272,348.74 for the 2023 annual payment from the...
The Commonwealth of Kentucky has received $118,272,348.74 for the 2023 annual payment from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (MSA).(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Commonwealth of Kentucky has received $118,272,348.74 for the 2023 annual payment from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (MSA).

Attorney General Daniel Cameron made the announcement on Friday, April 21.

In a released statement, Cameron said Kentucky has receive a total of $2.66 billion since 1998, when the commonwealth and 51 state and territories reached the MSA with four major cigarette manufacturers.

Under the settlement terms, participating cigarette manufacturers must make a yearly payment to the states based on an annually adjusted rate per number of cigarettes sold each year.

Each state determines how the settlement funds are used.

In Kentucky, 50 percent is allocated for agricultural diversification and the remaining half is split between the early childhood development fund and the Kentucky Health Care Improvement Fund.

To learn more about the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse has been euthanized, and a jockey has been suspended after an incident at a Keeneland...
Horse euthanized, jockey suspended after Keeneland race
Police arrested Corry Jackson less than 12 hours after hearing gunshots on Chestnut Street.
Man arrested after deadly Lexington shooting
The fire broke out late Friday morning at Triple T Metals on George Wilson Drive, which is off...
‘Big pile’ of recyclable material catches fire at Ky. scrap yard
Alexis Morris has struggled with severe dyslexia since she was 8 years old. Dyslexia makes...
Kentucky tattoo artist going viral for generosity
A case has been dismissed after an attorney says Lexington police arrested the wrong man on a...
Defense attorney: Lexington police arrested wrong man for murder

Latest News

Officials tell us the fire was about five acres in size when it broke out on Thursday but has...
Wildfire at Kentucky state park grows
After a record number of deaths in 2021, fatal overdoses dropped 5% in 2022.
Ky. overdose deaths drop for the first time in 4 years
Kentucky State Police is accused of not doing enough to investigate cockfighting.
KSP accused of not doing enough to investigate cockfighting
At one point, each Candidate was asked to say one thing they hoped to accomplish once they were...
Several GOP candidates for Ky. governor face off in debate