Multiple departments on scene of ‘large fire’
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are at the scene of what is being described as a large fire in Garrard County.
The fire broke out late Friday morning at Triple T Metals on George Wilson Drive, which is off U.S. 27 in the northern part of the county.
The sheriff’s office says multiple fire departments have been called in.
We have a WKYT crew heading that way, and we’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.