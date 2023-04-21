Multiple departments on scene of ‘large fire’

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are at the scene of what is being described as a large fire in Garrard County.

The fire broke out late Friday morning at Triple T Metals on George Wilson Drive, which is off U.S. 27 in the northern part of the county.

The sheriff’s office says multiple fire departments have been called in.

We have a WKYT crew heading that way, and we’ll keep you updated.

