Security expert on staying safe in large gatherings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to a national database, so far in 2023, there have been more mass shootings in the U.S., at last check 163, than days.

Some have hit close to home, like in Louisville, two mass shootings in one week.

We asked a security expert how everyday people should protect themselves in different situations, like attending large gatherings like this weekend’s Thunder Over Louisville or simply going to your neighborhood grocery store.

You are in an open venue surrounded by hundreds of thousands of people, and danger comes your way; what do you do?

“You’re surrounded shoulder to shoulder by tons of people. You’re kind of limited on what you can do because the size of the crowd is hemming you in,” said Decisive Action owner and operations director Logan Flynn.

Flynn says in crowded situations, try not to be in the middle.

“I always try to stay on the edge of a crowd near an exit or near an area of cover. I always try to plan out, hey, where am I going to go if something bad happens?” Flynn said. “What’s my next move.”

But if someone starts shooting, Flynn says, don’t freeze; run and create distance from yourself and the gunman and look for any cover.

Flynn says in any situation to be aware of your exits, your surroundings, get your head out of your phone and look for people acting strange.

If you need coverage behind your car, Flynn says the engine compartment, the axle and the wheels are the best places to go. Flynn says those are the thickest parts of your vehicle.

Finally, if a shooter is in a workplace setting, the security expert says the key is to run, hide and fight.

“I’ve heard people say, ‘That sounds paranoid. That sounds exhausting.’ It’s really not; it’s just something you’re doing subconsciously,” said Flynn.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenburg says there will be a robust amount of police, both uniformed and undercover, on duty for Thunder Over Louisville.

