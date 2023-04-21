‘A total surprise’: Louisville woman wins more than $100K on Kentucky Lottery app

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman said she’s still in disbelief after winning more than $100,000 within the Kentucky Lottery app.

Crystal Young had been up in her bed when she decided to pull out her phone and play Instant Play games on the Kentucky Lottery app, lottery officials said.

She was about to head to bed when she wagered $10 in free bonus bucks on the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play game.

“I was just sitting there, I typically don’t play that game,” Young told lottery officials.

Young immediately woke up her husband when she realized she had won. She told officials he looked at her phone, went back to sleep, and then woke back up a couple minutes later.

“Did you just win that?” he said.

“I think I did,” she said.

“It was a total surprise,” she told lottery officials. “When it hits, it shows my wins at the bottom of the screen.  I was like, ‘Yeah, right.’”

Young was skeptical of her win and contacted Kentucky Lottery’s Customer Service to confirm she had won. She later received an email saying she won the jackpot of $148,499.06.

“I still thought maybe this is a scam,” Young said.  “I guess I won’t believe it until I get the check and I’ve deposited it in my account.”

After work, Young and her husband stopped by lottery headquarters and went home with a check for $106,176.83 after taxes.

Young said there are no immediate plans for the winnings.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

