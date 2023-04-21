Wildfire at Kentucky state park grows

Wildfire at Kentucky state park grows
By WKYT News Staff and Destiny Quinn
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A wildfire is still raging at Natural Bridge State Park in Powell County.

Crews from across Kentucky and beyond have been fighting the fire for days now.

As of Friday morning, the fire at Natural Bridge State Resort Park has grown to 125 acres but is 65% contained, according to fire officials.

Mike McMillan of the U.S. Forest Service told us that all of it is within the containment zone firefighters have set up.

Overnight, there was no extension of the fire beyond the zone.

However, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says smoke is causing visibility issues on nearby roads.

All Natural Bridge trails and parking lots are closed except for the lodge lot.

Access to mill creek lake is also closed to the public. There’s no word on when the trails will reopen. McMillan says some of them will need to be repaired.

Firefighters think the forecasted rain will be a major help in their efforts, but McMillan doesn’t think the fire will be completely out until next week.

