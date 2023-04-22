2023 Hillbilly Days Festival comes to a close

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The third and final day of the 46th Hillbilly Days Festival is nearly over.

Starting in 1977, the event has steadily grown each year. Officials say that more than 100,000 people made their way to the downtown Pikeville area during this year’s festival.

“Thursday and Friday, the largest one we’ve ever had,” said the son of one of the festival’s founders and Shriner, Jimmy Kinney. “I’m telling you, we had more people through here on Thursday and Friday than I’ve ever seen, so it’s been good. Saturday’s here and I’m telling you, you can tell the way I sound, I’m wore out.”

Saturday was the final day and culminated in a large parade, but city officials say there’s still time to get those last funnel cakes.

“Everybody calls it the finale, and it kind of is, but it’s kind of not,” said director of special events Kevin Roberts. “Parade is over, but those vendors are still open, the carnival is still open.”

Officials add that, if you may have missed the festival and still want to give back to Shriner’s Hospitals, you can visit Shriners Children’s Lexington’s website or call (859) 266-2101 for more information.

