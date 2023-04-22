Crews battle fire at Lexington restaurant

Crews were called to a fire at Roosters in Lexington on Friday.
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews were called to a fire at Roosters in Lexington on Friday.

Crews were dispatched just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

Officials says the fire was in the wall above the dropped ceiling.

Crews say they were able to extinguish the fire with minimal extension and damage.

Officials say the building had to be evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

The restaurant and the health department will determine when it is reopened.

