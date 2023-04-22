EKY native chosen as Kentucky Poet Laureate

EKY native chosen as Kentucky Poet Laureate
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - An eastern Kentucky native and seven-time New York Times bestseller was chosen to serve as Kentucky’s top position for promoting literary arts and education.

Silas House will officially be named Kentucky Poet Laureate on Monday.

We spoke with House, who says he hopes his personal story inspires young Kentuckians to chase their dreams.

“When I wrote my first book, I mostly wrote that book for myself,” said House.

It started with a dream.

“I thought maybe my family would read it. Maybe some people in my neck of the woods would read it,” House said. “I did not expect it to be widely read, and I didn’t expect it to give me a career as a writer.”

That book was “Clay’s Quilt.” It changed House’s life. The Laurel County native has gone on to become a best-selling author. Now, he’ll represent his homeland as Kentucky Poet Laureate.

House will serve two years working to promote Kentucky literature and reach larger audiences.

“There are so many people in eastern Kentucky and all over Kentucky who are doing the work themselves. They’re getting out there, and they’re coming up with ideas, and they’re implementing those ideas,” House said.

For House, he credits his strong support system for getting him to where he is. It wasn’t always easy with rejections before he got a ‘yes.’

“All young people need someone to validate them. I was really lucky to have teachers and community who did that,” House said.

House will be inducted on Monday at the capitol on Kentucky Writer’s Day.

“I love Kentucky to my bones. I love it for all of its beauty and all of its frustrating parts because all of those things make it complex,” House said. “I hope I can represent it properly.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse has been euthanized, and a jockey has been suspended after an incident at a Keeneland...
Horse euthanized, jockey suspended after Keeneland race
Police arrested Corry Jackson less than 12 hours after hearing gunshots on Chestnut Street.
Man arrested after deadly Lexington shooting
The fire broke out late Friday morning at Triple T Metals on George Wilson Drive, which is off...
‘Big pile’ of recyclable material catches fire at Ky. scrap yard
Alexis Morris has struggled with severe dyslexia since she was 8 years old. Dyslexia makes...
Kentucky tattoo artist going viral for generosity
A case has been dismissed after an attorney says Lexington police arrested the wrong man on a...
Defense attorney: Lexington police arrested wrong man for murder

Latest News

Crews were called to a fire at Roosters in Lexington on Friday.
Crews battle fire at Lexington restaurant
The U.S. Supreme Court released its ruling on the nation’s access to an abortion medication...
Both sides react to SCOTUS abortion pill ruling
WKYT Investigates | Ex-ARC employees decry company's use, enforcement of noncompetes
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | ARC responds to ex-employees’ suit, seeks damages for noncompete violations
Hundreds of thousands will head to the Derby City waterfront Saturday for the annual Thunder...
Security expert on staying safe in large gatherings