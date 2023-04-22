Kentucky State Police investigate fatal accident in Lincoln Co.

The motorcycle driver, 40-year-old Donnie Rains of Williamsburg, was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Lincoln County Coroner.(KPTV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a fatal accident in Lincoln County that happened Saturday morning.

The KSP Richmond Post was contacted at around 7:30 AM for a collision on John Sims Highway in Lincoln County. Officials say that a motorcycle driver crossed the center line and collided with a Subaru Crosstrek.

The motorcycle driver, 40-year-old Donnie Rains of Williamsburg, was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Lincoln County Coroner.

The other driver, 46-year-old Brett Smith of Crab Orchard, was transported to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

