Kentucky State Police investigate fatal accident in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a fatal accident in Lincoln County that happened Saturday morning.

The KSP Richmond Post was contacted at around 7:30 AM for a collision on John Sims Highway in Lincoln County. Officials say that a motorcycle driver crossed the center line and collided with a Subaru Crosstrek.

The motorcycle driver, 40-year-old Donnie Rains of Williamsburg, was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Lincoln County Coroner.

The other driver, 46-year-old Brett Smith of Crab Orchard, was transported to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

