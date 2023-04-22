REPLAY: Thunder Over Louisville 2023

Watch the full replay of Thunder Over Louisville 2023 here!
Watch the full replay of Thunder Over Louisville 2023 here!(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Watch a full replay of WAVE’s coverage of Thunder Over Louisville right here whenever you want!

WAVE: Thunder Over Louisville 2023 (REPLAY - PART 1)
WAVE: Thunder Over Louisville 2023 (REPLAY - PART 2)
WAVE: Thunder Over Louisville 2023 (REPLAY - PART 3)
2023's Thunder Over Louisville featured a drone show memorial to the victims of the mass shooting.
WAVE: Thunder Over Louisville 2023 (REPLAY - FIREWORKS ENCORE)

