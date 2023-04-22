REPLAY: Thunder Over Louisville 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Watch a full replay of WAVE’s coverage of Thunder Over Louisville right here whenever you want!

Remember to check our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages for additional content you won’t see anywhere else!

WAVE: Thunder Over Louisville 2023 (REPLAY - PART 1)

WAVE: Thunder Over Louisville 2023 (REPLAY - PART 2)

WAVE: Thunder Over Louisville 2023 (REPLAY - PART 3)

2023's Thunder Over Louisville featured a drone show memorial to the victims of the mass shooting.

WAVE: Thunder Over Louisville 2023 (REPLAY - FIREWORKS ENCORE)

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.