2 hospitalized following early morning crash in Lexington
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are in the hospital following an early morning crash in Lexington.
Officials say that at around 4:30 AM on Sunday morning, a vehicle went over an embankment on Richmond Road and got stuck.
Fire crews extracted two people from the vehicle.
They were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
