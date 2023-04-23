2 hospitalized following early morning crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are in the hospital following an early morning crash in Lexington.

Officials say that at around 4:30 AM on Sunday morning, a vehicle went over an embankment on Richmond Road and got stuck.

Fire crews extracted two people from the vehicle.

They were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.