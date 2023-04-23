2 hospitalized following early morning crash in Lexington

Officials say that at around 4:30 AM on Sunday morning, a vehicle went over an embankment on...
Officials say that at around 4:30 AM on Sunday morning, a vehicle went over an embankment on Richmond Road and got stuck.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are in the hospital following an early morning crash in Lexington.

Officials say that at around 4:30 AM on Sunday morning, a vehicle went over an embankment on Richmond Road and got stuck.

Fire crews extracted two people from the vehicle.

They were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a fire at Roosters in Lexington on Friday.
Crews battle fire at Lexington restaurant
A horse has been euthanized, and a jockey has been suspended after an incident at a Keeneland...
Horse euthanized, jockey suspended after Keeneland race
The motorcycle driver, 40-year-old Donnie Rains of Williamsburg, was pronounced deceased on the...
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal accident in Lincoln Co.
Silas House
EKY native chosen as Kentucky Poet Laureate
Police arrested Corry Jackson less than 12 hours after hearing gunshots on Chestnut Street.
Man arrested after deadly Lexington shooting, victim identified

Latest News

Welcoming home Kentucky heroes
WATCH | Welcoming home Kentucky heroes
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal accident in Lincoln Co.
WATCH | Kentucky State Police investigate fatal accident in Lincoln Co.
Annual peace walk held in Lexington to address gun violence
WATCH | Annual peace walk held in Lexington to address gun violence
More than 60 veterans in Kentucky got a chance to visit the nation's capital.
Welcoming home Kentucky heroes