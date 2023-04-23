Annual peace walk held in Lexington to address gun violence

The Antonio Franklin Jr. Violence Intervention Project Peace Walk started nine years ago, after Antonio Franklin Jr. was killed by gun violence.(Julia Sandor)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Antonio Franklin Jr. Violence Intervention Project Peace Walk started nine years ago, after Antonio Franklin Jr. was killed by gun violence. The day is for people to walk in someone else’s shoes.

For Cathy Swain, she mourns her son.

“I’m here because my son Pietro Swain was killed November 20th, 2021, in front of my house across the street,” Swain said.

For others, they grieve their parent, friend or neighbor. That list goes on.

“It’s truly saddening because I never thought in a million years, I would bury my child. No mother should ever have to bury their child.  I feel like until we make a difference in what’s going on here, it’s never going to stop, " she said.

Although this peace walk brings back memories of loved ones that were lost too soon to gun violence, it also brings the community a sense of hope.

Ricardo Franklin took over the walk, after his mother Anita Franklin passed away. After losing his brother, his mother made it her mission to advocate for gun violence prevention. Hearing everyone share their personal stories, and having other show support gives Franklin hope.

“This walk isn’t going to necessarily be the deciding factor of whether gun violence stops or not, but we have these faces that come in here,” Franklin said.

Year after year, he’s seen the event grow. There were more than 38 organizations joining the cause.

Now, while he walks through the park, Franklin knows he’s following in his mother’s footsteps.

“You can’t really make this up, but it’s like a dream come true honestly. She told me at one point, be prepared to take over this and being able to honor that and pay respect to her and my brother and so many survivors,” Franklin said.

There were many speakers at the event, including Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers, Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt, and local representatives. Other groups such as Moms Demand Action and We Are Survivors were there to support as well.

