Barbershop Initiative: Cutting hair and minority health disparities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Barbershops, and mostly black barbershops, are our own fellas social club. We kinda let loose in here and open up,” said owner of Well Groomed Barbershop Parlor, Tony Burdette.

In many communities, the local barbershop is more than just a place for a haircut, it’s a gathering place and perfect venue for African-American men to receive potentially life-saving health screenings and information.

“With your health, also your mental health, there’s a lot of things going on within our community that we’re not paying attention to or we’re not giving awareness to and we just don’t know where to go,” said Burdette.

That’s where Project Ricochet’s Barbershop Initiative comes in. The program is designed to develop and strengthen relationships between community health workers and barbers.

“We’re promoting men’s health and men’s health awareness,” said CEO and Executive Director of Project Ricochet, Bilal El-Amin.

The non-profit organization is partnering with Anthem Medicaid and other community organizations to bring potentially life-saving health information to local barber shops.

“We have partnered to bring health and awareness to our African-American communities, specifically speaking about our Black men, how we can bring awareness to why health is important,” said Health Equity Director of Anthem Medicaid, Tabitha Ross. “We just want them to know that we’re here for them, the information is out there and we want to serve them and make sure that they’re healthy,” said El-Amin.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the health risks and disparities faced by African-American men include higher rates of asthma, cancer, diabetes, heart diseases, influenza and pneumonia, mental illness, stroke, suicide and HIV/AIDS. These concerns are increased by health disparities and preventable differences that place a higher health burden and barriers on individuals due to race, gender and or income.

“Why not come on over here, get that information, get a great free haircut from us, some food. All those type of aspects that will basically greater the situation and awareness of it while still having a comfortable environment as our barbershop,” said Burdette.

For more information on Project Ricochet, click here.

