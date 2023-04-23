Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Freeze Warning Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our Sunday started out on a frosty note across parts of the state with a light freeze lurking tonight. This is kicking off a much colder than normal pattern for the next few weeks.

Temps this morning were in the low 30s for many and recover into the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. A light freeze is likely tonight with temps reaching the upper 20s and low 30s for most of the region. The rest of your Monday will see temps struggling to get out of the 50s yet again.

From here, we watch a couple of lows working from west to east across the south. Can these come far enough north to bring some chilly showers to Kentucky?

The best chance for any showers will be across the southern half of the state Wednesday and Thursday.

A few showers will be noted on Friday as temps continue to run well below normal.

A potent storm system brings rain and storms to the region late Saturday into Sunday as much colder air crashes back in. This cold looks to hang tough into the first few days of May, at least.

