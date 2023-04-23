Kentucky football adds commitment from USC transfer Courtland Ford

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s offensive line added a significant piece on Saturday with a commitment from USC offensive tackle transfer Courtland Ford.

Ford can fill a need for the Wildcats at right tackle in Liam Coen’s offense. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound lineman played left tackle with the Trojans, where he appeared in 20 games with 12 starts.

Ford is the third offensive lineman to transfer to Kentucky this offseason.

