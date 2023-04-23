Kentucky football adds commitment from USC transfer Courtland Ford

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound lineman played left tackle with the Trojans
USC Trojans offensive lineman Courtland Ford guards San Jose State Spartans defenders during an...
USC Trojans offensive lineman Courtland Ford guards San Jose State Spartans defenders during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)(John McCoy | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s offensive line added a significant piece on Saturday with a commitment from USC offensive tackle transfer Courtland Ford.

Ford can fill a need for the Wildcats at right tackle in Liam Coen’s offense. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound lineman played left tackle with the Trojans, where he appeared in 20 games with 12 starts.

Ford is the third offensive lineman to transfer to Kentucky this offseason.

