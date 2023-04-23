Kentucky Newsmakers 4/23: Ky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Kentucky Newsmakers 4/23: Ky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Daniel Cameron is a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor.

Cameron is leading in the public polling and has the endorsement of former president Donald Trump.

He’s also been able to make news in his official capacity as attorney general and is often in the headlines with actions by his office.

Cameron made history with his election in 2019 as the first Black Kentuckian elected to statewide office in his own right.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a fire at Roosters in Lexington on Friday.
Crews battle fire at Lexington restaurant
A horse has been euthanized, and a jockey has been suspended after an incident at a Keeneland...
Horse euthanized, jockey suspended after Keeneland race
The motorcycle driver, 40-year-old Donnie Rains of Williamsburg, was pronounced deceased on the...
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal accident in Lincoln Co.
Silas House
EKY native chosen as Kentucky Poet Laureate
Police arrested Corry Jackson less than 12 hours after hearing gunshots on Chestnut Street.
Man arrested after deadly Lexington shooting, victim identified

Latest News

Police investigate fatal accident in Bath Co.
WATCH | Police investigate fatal accident in Bath Co.
Barbershop Initiative: Cutting hair and minority health disparities
WATCH | Barbershop Initiative: Cutting hair and minority health disparities
Four-wheeler crash
One person flown to trauma center following four-wheeler crash
Bringing life-saving health information to local barbershops.
Barbershop Initiative: Cutting hair and minority health disparities