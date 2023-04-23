Kentucky Newsmakers 4/23: Ky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Daniel Cameron is a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor.

Cameron is leading in the public polling and has the endorsement of former president Donald Trump.

He’s also been able to make news in his official capacity as attorney general and is often in the headlines with actions by his office.

Cameron made history with his election in 2019 as the first Black Kentuckian elected to statewide office in his own right.

