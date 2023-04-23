One person flown to trauma center following four-wheeler crash
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Tateville Volunteer Fire Department and Somerset-Pulaski County EMS said they responded to a four-wheeler crash Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened in the Blue John community.
The person was flown to a trauma center.
Their name was not released, and there was no update on their condition.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.