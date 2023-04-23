One person flown to trauma center following four-wheeler crash

Four-wheeler crash
Four-wheeler crash(Tateville Volunteer Fire Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Apr. 23, 2023
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Tateville Volunteer Fire Department and Somerset-Pulaski County EMS said they responded to a four-wheeler crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened in the Blue John community.

The person was flown to a trauma center.

Their name was not released, and there was no update on their condition.

