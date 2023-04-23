Police investigate fatal accident in Bath Co.

Clarke was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bath County Coroner. The passenger in the vehicle, Patsy Clarke, was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident in Bath County.

At about 7:30 PM on Wednesday, 57-year-old Steve Clarke of Owingsville collided into an embankment on Oakley Pebble Road. KSP received a call for assistance and responded to the scene.

This collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Morehead.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

