Police investigate fatal accident in Bath Co.

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident in Bath County.

At about 7:30 PM on Wednesday, 57-year-old Steve Clarke of Owingsville collided into an embankment on Oakley Pebble Road. KSP received a call for assistance and responded to the scene.

Clarke was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bath County Coroner. The passenger in the vehicle, Patsy Clarke, was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

This collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Morehead.

