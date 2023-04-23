Shane Smith’s Forecast: A Frosty Start To The New Week

Shane Smith's Forecast | A Frosty Start To The New Week
By Shane Smith
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold night is on tap for most of the commonwealth as we head down into the lower 30s for Sunday morning.  If we can clear the skies out enough, there is a good chance most of the state will see a frost.  Be sure to bring in your plants or cover them if they are sensitive to the cold.  The forecast for Sunday features more cold than sunshine, with a few spotty showers north of I-75.  Highs will be in the mid 50s.

We deal with another cold start to your Monday with another chance of a frost or maybe even a freeze.  Highs will remain well below normal for the next week, with temperatures only topping out in the 50s and 60s.  We should stay dry for the first half of the week, but a daily shot of showers returns to the forecast by Wednesday and will last into the beginning of next weekend.

