Welcoming home Kentucky heroes

More than 60 veterans in Kentucky got a chance to visit the nation's capital.
More than 60 veterans in Kentucky got a chance to visit the nation's capital.(Honor Flight Kentucky)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -More than 60 veterans from Kentucky, ranging from the Korean War to the Vietnam War returned to Bluegrass Airport late Sunday evening after their Honor Flight.

They were welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd of family, friends and other patriotic supporters.

It was a marathon day of activities in the nation’s capital, including sightseeing, military tributes, a stop at Arlington National Cemetery and a visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Alisha Johnson and her family were awaiting their dad’s return from his memorable day in Washington D.C.

“I think he is just really so elated right now,” she said. “He’s super excited. He was crying this morning, so he is really, really excited to do this and see all of the monuments out there.”

WKYT’s Amber Philpott got the chance to ride along for this Honor Flight. She’ll have a full recap of events during WKYT’s Monday evening newscasts.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse has been euthanized, and a jockey has been suspended after an incident at a Keeneland...
Horse euthanized, jockey suspended after Keeneland race
Police arrested Corry Jackson less than 12 hours after hearing gunshots on Chestnut Street.
Man arrested after deadly Lexington shooting, victim identified
Crews were called to a fire at Roosters in Lexington on Friday.
Crews battle fire at Lexington restaurant
The fire broke out late Friday morning at Triple T Metals on George Wilson Drive, which is off...
‘Big pile’ of recyclable material catches fire at Ky. scrap yard
Alexis Morris has struggled with severe dyslexia since she was 8 years old. Dyslexia makes...
Kentucky tattoo artist going viral for generosity

Latest News

The Antonio Franklin Jr. Violence Intervention Project Peace Walk started nine years ago, after...
Annual peace walk held in Lexington to address gun violence
Community Church Service
EKY fire department hosts community church service for those impacted by flood
The 2023 Hillbilly Days Festival has now come to a close.
2023 Hillbilly Days Festival comes to a close
Police in Southern Indiana have released information that spectators for Thunder Over...
WATCH LIVE: Thunder Over Louisville 2023