Breathitt County Schools responds to student’s list of names

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After several reports that a student had created a list containing student names, officials with Breathitt County Schools are addressing parent and community concerns.

Principal Daphne Noble sent out a message to parents after a list of names began to circulate online.

The statement says in part “We contacted the Kentucky Center for School Safety and were advised that all safety protocol was followed, and appropriate action was taken to ensure the safety of all students. Kentucky Center for School Safety also advised that we continue with the current plan of action for the remainder of the school year.”

WYMT has reached out to the school and to local law enforcement for any additional information. This is a developing story. The complete statement is posted below.

Statement from Breathitt County Schools
Statement from Breathitt County Schools(WYMT)

